Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) PT Set at €53.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COP. HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.63 ($68.17).

Shares of COP opened at €70.05 ($81.45) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.53. Compugroup Medical has a 12 month low of €37.88 ($44.05) and a 12 month high of €72.75 ($84.59).

Compugroup Medical Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

