CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Receives $91.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CONMED from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.87. 135,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14. CONMED has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.95 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.56%. CONMED’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $123,902.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $594,577.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,348.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,907 shares of company stock worth $1,807,208. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,271,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,240,000 after purchasing an additional 237,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.