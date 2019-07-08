ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.37. ConocoPhillips also posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $8.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.12.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

