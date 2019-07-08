Cormark Boosts Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$4.25

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fundamental Research dropped coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a top pick rating and a C$4.11 price objective for the company.

TMQ opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $517.73 million and a PE ratio of -22.10. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.03 and a 1-year high of C$4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.71.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

