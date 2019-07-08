Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $12.22 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $471.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.43. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 245.22%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,665,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,785 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 969.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 42,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.