Credit Suisse Group Boosts SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 860

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price (up previously from GBX 720 ($9.41)) on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 757 ($9.89).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 719.30. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 745.80 ($9.75).

In other SEGRO news, insider Liz Reilly sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.96), for a total value of £34,265.70 ($44,774.21). Also, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total value of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,303 shares of company stock valued at $153,263,714.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

