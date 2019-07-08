Credit Suisse Group Reiterates CHF 70 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 43 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays set a CHF 42 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 56 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 53.24.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

