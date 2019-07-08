CRH’s (CRH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Clarus Securities restated a positive rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

CRH stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.93. CRH has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 336.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 102.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 143.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

