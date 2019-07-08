Critical Comparison: DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:ZMTP)

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DASAN Zhone Solutions and Zoom Telephonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

DASAN Zhone Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.46%. Given DASAN Zhone Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DASAN Zhone Solutions is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Risk and Volatility

DASAN Zhone Solutions has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Telephonics has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and Zoom Telephonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions $282.35 million 0.76 $2.77 million $0.20 64.35 Zoom Telephonics $32.32 million 0.63 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

DASAN Zhone Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Telephonics.

Profitability

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and Zoom Telephonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions 0.10% 5.25% 1.98% Zoom Telephonics -4.86% -40.60% -13.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zoom Telephonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Zoom Telephonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions beats Zoom Telephonics on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units, as well as broadband copper access based on very-high-bit-rate DSL and G. fast technology. The company was formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. as a result of merger with Dasan Network Solutions, Inc. in September 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. Zoom Telephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

