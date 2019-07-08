Croda International (LON:CRDA) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 4,800 ($62.72).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,850 ($76.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,970.50 ($64.95).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 4,862 ($63.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.77. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 4,499.12 ($58.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,460 ($71.34). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,159.56.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,143 ($67.20), for a total transaction of £102,860 ($134,404.81).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

