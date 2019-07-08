Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Given New GBX 850 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 877 ($11.46) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital raised Daily Mail and General Trust P L C to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target (up from GBX 640 ($8.36)) on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 741 ($9.68) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 702.11 ($9.17).

Shares of LON:DMGT opened at GBX 785 ($10.26) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 740.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12-month low of GBX 555 ($7.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 796.56 ($10.41). The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Paul Zwillenberg sold 54,150 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.70), for a total value of £401,793 ($525,013.72).

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

