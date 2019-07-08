Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €14.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.70 ($28.72) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.30 ($22.44).

Shares of LHA opened at €15.33 ($17.82) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 12-month high of €24.45 ($28.43). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.90.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

