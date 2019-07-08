Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €30.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DWNI. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €43.93 ($51.08) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.59 ($49.52).

Shares of DWNI opened at €32.92 ($38.28) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €37.75.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

