Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.16. Dicks Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,498 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 40.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.89. 96,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.95%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

