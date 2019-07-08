DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to report sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.15 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $5.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $20.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. DXC Technology had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2,128.2% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 5,973,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 5,705,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $147,443,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,423,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,215,000 after buying an additional 1,325,655 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 72.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,639,000 after buying an additional 626,479 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 157.0% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 908,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,413,000 after buying an additional 554,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.98. 3,395,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,783. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

