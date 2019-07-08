Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report $3.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.81 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $15.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $15.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.72 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.55. 870,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,491. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $200.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $1,981,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ecolab by 128.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 26,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,064,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 37,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

