Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.06.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 43,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $182,941.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 44,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $185,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,025. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,873 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. 182,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Elevate Credit’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

