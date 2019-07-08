Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of ELSSF stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Elis has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

