Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPRT. ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

In related news, insider Peter M. Mavoides sold 43,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $869,919.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregg A. Seibert sold 24,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $482,656.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,675,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,751,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,618,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 842,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $15,261,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 304,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,971. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.89.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

