Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Sells $7,012,197.50 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao sold 87,325 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $7,012,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,494,148.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GRMN opened at $79.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

