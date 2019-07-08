GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GCP Applied Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE GCP opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,391,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,397,000 after purchasing an additional 341,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $7,558,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 18,840.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,798,000 after acquiring an additional 136,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

