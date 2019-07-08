GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

GELYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

GELYY stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87.

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

