General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Finance will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Finance.

Get General Finance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 61,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Finance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,864 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Finance by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in General Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

GFN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. 61,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,881. The firm has a market cap of $246.72 million, a PE ratio of 133.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. General Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Finance (GFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.