Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 360 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Glencore to a sector performer rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Glencore to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 351.19 ($4.59).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN opened at GBX 270.90 ($3.54) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.84. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.