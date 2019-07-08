GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.65. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $516.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 23.88 and a quick ratio of 23.88.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 0.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,760,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,018,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 228,664 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the period.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

