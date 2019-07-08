Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €71.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.43 ($86.54).

Basf stock opened at €62.56 ($72.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Basf has a 52 week low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 52 week high of €84.91 ($98.73). The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.64.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

