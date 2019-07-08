Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €102.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.26 ($113.10).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG opened at €91.24 ($106.09) on Thursday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($103.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €90.09.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.