Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 672.17 ($8.78).

GPOR stock opened at GBX 696.60 ($9.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 712.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

