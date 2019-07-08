Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $174.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of -0.16.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $89.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Yale University bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 76,361 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 117,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 47,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

