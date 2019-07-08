Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report $39.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.77 million to $44.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $35.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $209.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.03 million to $215.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $211.00 million, with estimates ranging from $158.29 million to $265.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

HALO traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $17.07. 698,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,719. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.