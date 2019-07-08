Head-To-Head Comparison: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) & Chewy (NASDAQ:CHWY)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Amazon.com alerts:

55.5% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Amazon.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amazon.com and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 2 43 0 2.96 Chewy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amazon.com presently has a consensus target price of $2,205.68, indicating a potential upside of 13.52%. Given Amazon.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Chewy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amazon.com and Chewy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $232.89 billion 4.11 $10.07 billion $20.14 96.47 Chewy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 4.97% 28.91% 7.76% Chewy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amazon.com beats Chewy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, and Echo devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as their own branded Websites; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as compute, storage, database offerings, fulfillment, publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit card agreement services. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Volkswagen AG. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.