Head-To-Head Comparison: HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) & LexinFintech (OTCMKTS:LX)

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HARGREAVES LANS/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 LexinFintech 0 0 4 0 3.00

LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 35.91%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than HARGREAVES LANS/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. LexinFintech does not pay a dividend. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HARGREAVES LANS/ADR N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech 27.22% 59.67% 16.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and LexinFintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HARGREAVES LANS/ADR $602.86 million 19.90 $318.29 million $1.34 37.75 LexinFintech $1.10 billion 1.77 $287.59 million $1.60 7.45

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LexinFintech. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HARGREAVES LANS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LexinFintech beats HARGREAVES LANS/ADR on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including SIPPs, annuities, drawdown, and mix and match pensions; share dealing services, such as overseas share dealing, initial public offerings and share offers, certificated share dealing, and exchange traded funds and exchange traded commodities/currencies; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers personal and business currency services; Junior ISA, SIPP, and investment accounts; and financial advisory services comprising investment management, lump sum investment, pension consolidation, portfolio restructuring, retirement planning, and estate planning services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

