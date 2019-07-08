Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Director Sells $10,600.00 in Stock

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Director Paul E. Hodges III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $10,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HLIX opened at $1.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21. Helix TCS Inc has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

About Helix TCS

Helix TCS, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

