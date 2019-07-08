Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Raised to GBX 195

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target (up from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 217.50 ($2.84).

HOC stock opened at GBX 192.80 ($2.52) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.65. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211.60 ($2.76). The firm has a market cap of $986.01 million and a PE ratio of 77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

