Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.16 million and a P/E ratio of 24.14. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of GBX 178.50 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 295 ($3.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 268.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Charlie Ridge acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,351.08).

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

