Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Insider Sells $398,297.90 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $398,297.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 70,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $2,544,564.98.

On Monday, June 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,002 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $1,342,610.66.

On Monday, May 13th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,146 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $588,111.86.

On Friday, May 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $45,416.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,603 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $343,537.20.

On Monday, May 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 45,394 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,567,000.88.

On Monday, April 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 189 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,481.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $49.14 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.08 million, a PE ratio of 245.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 price objective on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 487.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

