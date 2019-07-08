Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.05 ($2.38) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €2.25 ($2.62) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.33 ($2.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

