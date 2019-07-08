Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) vs. Hamilton Lane (NYSE:HLNE) Critical Survey

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 15.59% 10.48% 2.98% Hamilton Lane 13.31% 55.70% 26.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Invesco and Hamilton Lane, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 1 10 2 0 2.08 Hamilton Lane 0 3 2 0 2.40

Invesco presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.91%. Hamilton Lane has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.63%. Given Invesco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Invesco has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Lane has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invesco and Hamilton Lane’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $5.31 billion 1.58 $882.80 million $2.43 8.63 Hamilton Lane $252.18 million 12.00 $33.57 million $1.91 31.15

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane. Invesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Invesco pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hamilton Lane pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Invesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Invesco beats Hamilton Lane on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, and cleantech. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

