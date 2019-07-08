Ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) Insider Alan Davies Acquires 384,254 Shares

Ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) insider Alan Davies bought 384,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,337.27 ($35,700.19).

INR opened at A$0.16 ($0.11) on Monday. Ioneer Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.12 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of A$0.39 ($0.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $236.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.16.

Ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for mineral properties in North America. It focuses on developing the 100% owned Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd is based in North Sydney, Australia.

