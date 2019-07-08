JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JD.Com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded JD.Com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.Com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.55 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of JD stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,034.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JD.Com by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in JD.Com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

