John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNZS. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of LON MNZS opened at GBX 413 ($5.40) on Friday. John Menzies has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 668 ($8.73). The stock has a market cap of $348.01 million and a PE ratio of -60.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 463.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

