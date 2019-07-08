Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Joint alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Joint from a d rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Joint from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price objective on Joint and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Joint to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Joint has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07. Joint has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.26 million, a P/E ratio of 479.25, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Joint had a return on equity of 109.02% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Joint will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Amos, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,391.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $167,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,422.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Joint by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.