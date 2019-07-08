KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KIGRY. ValuEngine raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. KION GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.15.

KION GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

