Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) to announce $194.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.99 million to $196.27 million. Knowles reported sales of $188.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $867.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $851.90 million to $895.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $944.32 million, with estimates ranging from $910.98 million to $980.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 target price on Knowles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $135,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,831,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,793,000 after buying an additional 164,736 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Knowles by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Knowles by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000.

KN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.89. 472,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Knowles has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

