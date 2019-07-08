LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPSN. Barclays started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.45 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

LivePerson stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 23,601 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $644,071.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner sold 5,033 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $149,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,752,000 after acquiring an additional 52,606 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,381,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,138,000 after acquiring an additional 327,580 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $13,648,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

