McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MUX. ValuEngine cut shares of McEwen Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of McEwen Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of MUX opened at $1.70 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $612.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of -0.41.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 48.87%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,370.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,817,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,723 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 851.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,017,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 910,279 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 238,890 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1,178.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 120,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 116,048 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

