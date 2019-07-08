Metcash Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:MTS)

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of MTS stock opened at A$2.76 ($1.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.96. Metcash has a 12 month low of A$2.25 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of A$3.21 ($2.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33.

Metcash Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food & Grocery, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food & Grocery segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets.

