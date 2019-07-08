MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Laurentian lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

TSE MTY opened at C$65.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$49.00 and a 52-week high of C$73.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.5999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Murat Armutlu purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.87 per share, with a total value of C$109,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,629,662.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

