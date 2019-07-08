Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report $800.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $777.00 million and the highest is $821.60 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $758.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $809.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE:NBR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 783,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,438,651. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $962.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 177,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $359,513.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,136,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,597.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Nabors Industries by 921.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

