NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NSRGY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NESTLE S A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 760.6% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

